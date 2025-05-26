Kenya: Ahmednasir Protests Judiciary's Calls for His Prosecution After Bribery Claims

Nairobi — Prominent lawyer and Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has launched a scathing attack on the Judiciary following a letter from the Office of the Chief Registrar calling for his investigation and possible prosecution over corruption allegations he made against a Supreme Court judge.

The outspoken lawyer, whom the Supreme Court banned from litigating before it over similar attacks, questioned the competence of Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya, accusing her of shielding judicial officers implicated in corruption.

"Instead of investigating the matter and arresting the Judge of the Supreme Court, who took a bribe of Sh6 million in a case before the Court of Appeal, she has the AUDACITY to write to the Public Prosecutor for my investigation and ask for my arrest!," he exclaimed, while offering no evidence to substantiate the bribery claim.

The post was in reaction to a letter dated May 20, 2025, from the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga.

Mokaya accused the outspoken lawyer of making "persistent baseless allegations" of judicial corruption through social media without submitting any formal complaints to investigative bodies.

The letter referenced Abdullahi's May 15th post in which he claimed a Supreme Court judge accepted a bribe of Sh4 million from a lawyer and client to influence a Court of Appeal case, only for them to lose the matter.

He later claimed the judge refunded Sh3 million with a promise to pay the balance in a week.

Screenshots of these posts were reportedly attached to the Judiciary's letter, which warned that such statements erode public confidence in the courts and could amount to a crime under Kenyan law.

Ahmednasir, however, doubled down on his claims, accusing the Judiciary of covering up corruption rather than confronting it.

"It isn't the cries of Kenyans for a corruption-free judiciary that erodes public confidence in courts," he stated.

"It is the incompetent and corrupt leadership of the judiciary that erodes public confidence."

He further mocked the Judiciary for what he called a lack of transparency, questioning the legitimacy of the letter.

"Why didn't Mokaya sign the letter? Who signed it on her behalf? Someone in the Office of the Chief Justice?" he posed while labeling the staff at CRJ's office as "fraudsters".

The escalating spat comes amid a sustained onslaught on the Judiciary as it grapples with accusations of corruption from high-profile lawyers including former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has not yet issued a public response to the Judiciary's request for action against Ahmednasir.