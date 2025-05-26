Africa: Human Life Hinges On the Preservation of Biological Diversity

United Nations — Since 2000, the United Nations (UN) recognizes May 22 as the International Day for Biological Diversity, in hopes of promoting international cooperation and conversation surrounding biodiversity issues. Through the 2025 theme; Harmony With Nature and Sustainable Development, the UN seeks to increase public awareness around biodiversity loss and promote progress in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In addition to the SDGs, this year's event highlights the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a set of goals for 2050 that focus on the impacts of human activity on ecological health. Some of these goals include reversing ecosystem damage by 20 percent and reducing the introduction of invasive species by 50 percent.

Recognizing the key drivers of biodiversity loss and ecological issues are of the utmost importance for the preservation of human health. According to figures from the UN, the current practices that undermine ecological health are estimated to undermine progress toward 80 percent of the SDGs. Additionally, humanitarian organizations have expressed concern as the current rate of extinction is higher than ever before. It is estimated that approximately 1 million plant and animal species are currently at risk of extinction, which pose significant threats for human stability.

"Biodiversity is the bedrock of life and a cornerstone of sustainable development.Yet humanity is destroying biodiversity at lightning pace - the result of pollution, climate crisis, ecosystem destruction, and - ultimately - short-term interests fuelling the unsustainable use of our natural world," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. "No one country, however rich or powerful, can address it alone. Nor can they live without the rich biodiversity that defines our planet."

Currently, several vital ecosystems that are integral to human health, including lakes, forests, oceans, and farmlands, are under threat of extreme biodiversity loss. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), biodiversity is a "key environmental determinant of human health". Figures from the Geneva Environment Network indicate that roughly 75 percent of terrestrial ecosystems and 66 percent of marine ecosystems have been significantly "altered" by human actions.

This poses a massive risk to human health as roughly 80 percent of the human diet is composed of plants that are cultivated in these threatened areas. It is also estimated that at least 80 percent of individuals in rural communities depend on traditional plant medicines for their healthcare. Additionally, a third of freshwater species are currently threatened by biodiversity loss. This puts 3 billion people who rely on fish for animal protein at risk of food insecurity.

High levels of biodiversity among crop species is essential in ensuring adequate food security. Degraded agricultural ecosystems are highly vulnerable to damage from pesticides, disease, and natural disasters. It is estimated that anywhere from 1.3 to 3.2 billion people are dependent on food that is supplied from areas affected by environmental degradation.

Additionally, the UN underscores the importance of ecological health in relation to human life as environmental degradation increases the severity of natural disasters, conflict, and zoonotic disease. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, indigenous communities, the disabled, women, and people living in poverty, are disproportionately affected.

For example, damage to the coastal mangroves in South Asia has been known to exacerbate the severity of tropical cyclones. Deforestation has also been observed to contribute to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Wildfires, ocean acidification, and rising global temperatures are also linked to biodiversity loss.

Additionally, widespread biodiversity loss threatens to significantly damage the worldwide economy, totaling billions of dollars in potential losses if unaddressed. The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that approximately 44 trillion USD, which is about half of the world's gross domestic product, is dependent on natural resources.

Furthermore, it is projected that the world could experience an average economic decline of 2.7 trillion annually by 2030 if biodiversity loss continues at the current rate. Several building blocks of human society, such as social wellbeing, equality, and economic development, will be impacted around the world.

Biodiversity loss also threatens to exacerbate the climate crisis. Carbon sinks, which are known as ecosystems which store significant amounts of carbon and help to offset global greenhouse gas emissions, are essential in preventing the progression of climate change. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Amazon rainforest is one of the biggest carbon sinks in the world, storing approximately 123 billion tons of carbon above and below the ground. However, due to deforestation, the Amazon's carbon storage capabilities have weakened and at times, emit more carbon than it stores.

In order to ensure the longevity of human life and planetary wellbeing, it is imperative that regulations are put in place to allow for sustainable consumption practices at a wide scale.

Cooperation between governments, scientists, policymakers, and citizens is the only way to reverse biodiversity loss and ensure the stability of global food systems. Governments should also consult with independent bodies such the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) and the Independent Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), when drafting comprehensive policies and solutions.

Furthermore, solutions to biodiversity loss must frame the most vulnerable populations at the center as a sustainable future must include people from all walks of life.

"As we pursue sustainable development, we must transform how we produce and consume, and how we value nature, and deliver on the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. We need policies, regulations, and other incentives to support sustainable livelihoods and build strong, green economies," said Guterres.

"That means governments building on progress made at CBD COP16, including by delivering domestic and international finance, and shifting public subsidies and other financial flows away from activities that harm nature. And it means countries delivering National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans that put the Framework into effect, address inequality, advance sustainable development, respect traditional knowledge, and empower women, girls, Indigenous People and more".

IPS UN Bureau Report

