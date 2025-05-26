Nigeria: Many Feared Abducted As Kidnappers Hit Abuja Estate

26 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A band of well-armed kidnappers on Monday morning stormed Grow Homes estate within the Chikakore axis of Kubwa - Abuja's largest suburban town - holding residents hostage for over an hour.

Vanguard gathered from terrified residents that the incident happened between 12am and 1:30am.

One resident who confirmed seeing a man and a woman taken away by the kidnappers said at daybreak, the woman was later found within the estate, having been freed by her abductors for unknown reasons.

He, however, could not ascertain the number of persons kidnapped.

"The incident happened around 12am. Those guys were well-armed, and they overpowered the local vigilance team. The police came at about 1am, and there was a fierce exchange of gunfire for about 30 minutes.

"We are begging the government to fix this road for easy access for security patrol vehicles. We also beg the police and, of course, the FCT Administration to help site a station here for rapid response," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.