Mauritius: First 'Salon Des Pme' - Platform to Showcase Mauritian Craftmanship and Locally Made Products

26 May 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The inaugural edition of the 'Salon des PME' 2025 was officially launched, on Saturday 24 May 2025, at the Centre-de-Flacq Taxi Stand, bringing together around 100 Small and Medium enterprises (SMEs) and showcasing a wide range of locally made products from textiles, footwear, and jewellery to food items, furniture, and plants. The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Aadil Ameer Meea, was present.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Industry, SMEs and Cooperatives and SME Mauritius Ltd, the three-day exhibition (23 to 25 May) aimed to boost the visibility of local SMEs, promote Mauritian craftsmanship, and create a platform for entrepreneurs to network, exhibit their products, and connect with new customers.

In a statement Minister Ameer Meea described the event as a celebration of the creativity, talent and resilience of local entrepreneurs. He highlighted the significant contribution of SMEs to the country's economy including job creation, driving innovation and contributing to social development. The exhibition, he said, valorises the local SMEs and presents the opportunity to further develop their businesses while offering Mauritian consumers with a greater choice of local products.

SME Mauritius Ltd organises three 'Salon' annually to promote locally produced goods at affordable prices. Free stands are provided to start-ups to help them engage directly with the public and make their brand recognised.

With regard to challenges faced by entrepreneurs, such as finance, administrative procedures and market access, Mr Ameer Meea indicated that the Ministry is working on specific measures to address these challenges.

He further pointed out that Government, under its Programme 2025-2029 is working towards reducing import dependency and placing greater emphasis on locally made products. He reiterated Government's engagement to supporting the SMEs and make the sector a cornerstone of sustainable national development.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.