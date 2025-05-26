South Africa: Banyana Report for Camp Ahead of Three Nations Challenge

The camp also includes participation in the #ThreeNations Series, a tri-nation international friendly competition featuring the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, Botswana and Zambia. A total of 22 players are currently in camp, including the welcome return of Refiloe Jane, who is back with the national team following her recovery from injury. Her presence adds valuable leadership and midfield stability as the South African senior women's national team builds momentum ahead of the continental showpiece.

Also present are local stalwarts such as Lebogang Ramalepe, along with overseas-based stars Amogelang Motau, Hildah Magaia and Jermaine Seoposenwe. Players from Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and University of Johannesburg joined the squad late yesterday after fulfilling league duties.

Two additional international-based players are expected to join the camp this week - Bongeka Gamede is set to arrive on Monday, 26 May 2025, while Linda Motlhalo will report on Tuesday morning. This camp is regarded as a pivotal opportunity to fine-tune tactical structures, assess player readiness, and build competitive cohesion. With WAFCON just weeks away, the focus remains firmly on elevating performance standards and finalising squad synergy.

The Three Nations Series serves as a vital competitive platform during this period. All matches will be hosted at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, with kick-off scheduled for 15h00. The fixtures will give Banyana Banyana the chance to face quality opposition and apply match-day pressure to their preparations. Tickets are available via Ticketpro, priced at R40 for adults and R20 for children.

With continental ambitions and the responsibility of defending their WAFCON title, Banyana Banyana are fully focused on using this camp to sharpen every detail, on and off the pitch, as they prepare to represent the nation with pride on the African stage.

