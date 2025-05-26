Kenya: Supreme Court Rejects Kwale Sugar Bid to Halt Insolvency Case

Nairobi — The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by Kwale Sugar International Company Ltd seeking to halt insolvency proceedings initiated by EPCO Builders Ltd over a Sh405 million debt, dealing a blow to the sugar miller's efforts to shield itself from liquidation.

Kwale Sugar had sought conservatory orders against the continuation and publicity of Nairobi High Court Insolvency Petition No. 007 of 2019, arguing that the disputed debt should be resolved through arbitration, as stipulated in the construction contract between the two parties.

The dispute stems from a Sh2.2 billion contract awarded to EPCO for the construction of a sugar factory. Kwale Sugar contended that the Sh405 million payment claim is unjustified due to alleged non-performance.

However, both the High Court and the Court of Appeal allowed the insolvency petition to proceed, prompting Kwale Sugar to seek a stay at the Supreme Court.

The sugar company argued that allowing the insolvency process to proceed could trigger irreparable harm, including reputational damage, job losses for 2,500 employees, and disruptions for 300 contracted sugarcane farmers.

It also claimed the appeal raised arguable constitutional issues and that the company had already paid EPCO Sh1.79 billion, suggesting no urgency for recovery.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court held that it lacked jurisdiction to stay proceedings before the High Court, affirming that such powers are limited to decisions from the Court of Appeal. The court also found that the petition did not raise sufficient constitutional grounds to justify its intervention.

"The Court cannot frog-leap the Court of Appeal to provide relief to a party before the High Court. To do so would be inconsistent with its jurisdiction," the judges stated in their decision.

The ruling means the insolvency case against Kwale Sugar will proceed, with the company's survival now hinging on its ability to challenge the underlying debt in the High Court or reach a settlement with EPCO.

The case highlights growing tensions between commercial debt enforcement and corporate rescue efforts in Kenya, particularly as courts balance creditor rights with the risk of business closures in key sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.