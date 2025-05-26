Liberians Express Confidence in Boakai's Govt Handling of Corruption

The latest Afrobarometer findings on perception of corruption in Liberia say that more Liberians believe Joseph Boakai's government is performing well in its fight against corruption, and public trust in some key institutions has seen modest gains.

Although perceptions of the overall level of corruption in the country have increased in 2022, it has decreased significantly by more than half from 76% to 34% in 2024. Almost three in ten (28%) of Liberians now express approval of the Boakai's led government efforts to combat corruption, a significant improvement, more than four times as many as in 2022.

More than half (54%) of Liberians say the government is doing "fairly well" or "very well" at fighting corruption, a 43%-point increase compared to 2022, the findings noted.

The survey conducted by the Center of Democratic Governance (CDG) covered the period from July 30 to August 21, 2024.

It was based on a nationally representative random sample of 1,200 Liberians with 51% were men and 49% women who were above the age of 18. The interviews were conducted throughout the fifteen counties.

Education

17 percent of respondents had completed their primary education, while 46 percent had completed secondary education, and 20 percent had completed post-secondary education.

The remaining 17 percent had either no formal schooling or had not completed their primary education.

According to the survey, fewer citizens now believe that corruption is increasing, the findings disclose. At the same time, more people say they can report corruption without fear of retaliation.

Citizens say at least "some" police officers are corrupt, including 64%"who say "most" or "all" police officers are corrupt. Even, majority perceived widespread corruption among members of parliament (59%), senators (57%) and judges and magistrates (52%).

The proportion of Liberians who say that people can report corruption without fear of retaliation increased by 9% points compared to 2022 from 27% to 36%, although a majority (63%) still think people risk negative consequences if they speak up, the Afrobarometer findings said.

According to the findings, substantial numbers of Liberians in a surprise given the trust in several key state institutions/officials saw marginal improvement compared to 2022.

Citizens say they saw high moral standards in the Armed Forces of Liberia (57%).

The president and his office do better than other public officials (46%) a 9-percentage point increase compared to 2022, with the Ministry of Health (44%) "somewhat" or "a lot,"

The survey comes at the time that the government has been fighting corruption since the funding of the nation, and the efforts have been increased in the last 18 years with the adoption of a new and comprehensive anti-corruption strategy.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluation of democracy, governance and quality of life.