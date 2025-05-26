Ethiopia: DPM Temesgen Highlights Efforts to Elevate Ties of Ethiopia, Brazil to Strategic Partnership

Addis Ababa, — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said that efforts are underway in several areas of cooperation to elevate the diplomatic relations of Ethiopia and Brazil to a strategic partnership.

A delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister participated in the 2nd Brazil-Africa Dialog on Food Security, Hunger Eradication, and Rural Development held in Brazil from the 19th to the 22nd of this month.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that Ethiopia presented its experiences and achievements recorded in the agricultural sector over the past seven years.

The participants of the summit recognized Ethiopia's endeavors and its great success in ensuring food security, especially in the production of wheat and in its 'Bounty of the Basket' initiative, he noted.

Temesgen has also conferred with Vice President of Brazil and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Deputy PM Temesgen further stated that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the two countries aimed at strengthening agricultural cooperation.

He said the two countries have been working in several areas of cooperation to elevate their diplomatic relations to a strategic partnership.