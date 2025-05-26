Burkina Faso: Special Representative Simão Concludes Visit to Burkina Faso, Expresses Solidarity and Renews United Nations Support

25 May 2025
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (Dakar)

Dakar — The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded yesterday a four-day visit to Burkina Faso.

Following his visit to Niger, this trip was also part of UNOWAS ongoing commitment to support the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to consolidate peace, security, and development.

In Ouagadougou, Mr. Simão held a series of meetings with the authorities. He was received in audience by the Prime Minister, Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo. He also held discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré; the President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly, Ousmane Bougouma; the Commander and Minister of Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity, Ms. Passowendé Pélagie Kabre Kabore; and the Minister of Sports, Youth and Employment, Anuuyirtole Roland Somda. He also met with representatives of civil society, the United Nations country team, and the diplomatic corps.

The discussions covered various topics related to the national and regional situation, particularly the security situation in the sub-region and the need to coordinate efforts to effectively combat terrorism, which is using more sophisticated weapons and children.

In this regard, the Special Representative welcomed the successful meeting held in Bamako on May 22 between the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and called for regional and international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, which threatens all states in the region.

The Special Representative reiterated the United Nations' commitment, in coordination with its partners, to continue supporting the people of Burkina Faso in their quest for peace and prosperity, including in the area of food self-sufficiency.

Read the original article on UNOWAS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.