Rwanda: Mufti Sindayigaya On Championing Unity, Education and Islamic Values in Rwanda

Sheikh Musa Sindayigaya, the Mufti of Rwanda and head of the Rwanda Muslim Community, is a man of vision, education, and experience. At 45, his journey reflects the intersection of faith, leadership, and service.

With a strong academic background and over two decades of service within Rwanda's Muslim community, his leadership - now one year into his tenure as Mufti, is focused on unity and development.

From school to service

Sheikh Sindayigaya began his path to leadership 22 years ago after graduating from the Islamic University of Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

In 2003, he completed his degree in Islamic Law and Arabic Language. Today, while pursuing his doctorate, he also leads Rwanda's Muslim community in contributing to national progress.

Born in Gacurabwenge Sector, Kamonyi District, he grew up in a family that valued education and faith. Reflecting on his upbringing, he attributes much of his success to his parents' guidance.

"I am the firstborn from my mother's side. My childhood was good because I had good parents," he says.

After primary school, he moved to Kigali for secondary education and later travelled to Saudi Arabia for university studies.

Upon returning to Rwanda in 2003, he joined the Rwanda Muslim Community - then known as the Rwanda Muslim Association, as a staff member.

From 2003 to 2009, he served as Secretary in charge of preaching, managing national outreach efforts. He furthered his education in Uganda while continuing his service.

In 2011, he became Vice Mufti of Rwanda and later served as the community's spokesperson. "I was serving as Director of Planning and Finance before becoming Mufti," he recalls. His professional journey has been closely linked with the Muslim community for over 20 years.

Promoting unity and progress

In a wide-ranging interview, Sheikh Sindayigaya shared insights on Islam's role in Rwanda's post-Genocide recovery, the importance of true Islamic teachings, and his vision for the future. He emphasises that Muslims in Rwanda are now recognised and no longer marginalised.

"The previous governments marginalised Muslims, particularly in access to education," he notes. "But today, the government of Rwanda promotes unity and freedom of faith. We are free to exercise our religion and have access to education without discrimination."

The role of Muslims during the Genocide against the Tutsi

Reflecting on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Sheikh Sindayigaya recalls the courageous actions of many Muslims who tried to save lives despite the horrors around them.

In Mabare, Rwamagana District, near Lake Bugesera, Muslims helped evacuate Tutsi victims using traditional boats, offering them refuge in the mosque. They defended the victims with stones and swords against the Interahamwe militias.

"Muslims in that area went to evacuate some Tutsi; they put them in their traditional boats, crossing the lake to the mosque of Mabare Cell, Rubona Sector in Rwamagana District," he explains. Though eventually overpowered when military reinforcements arrived, some victims survived and later testified to the bravery of their rescuers.

He also highlights the individual courage of Zura Karuhimbi, an elderly Muslim woman from Ruhango District, who protected Tutsi people in her home.

While acknowledging that some Muslims strayed from Islamic teachings and took part in the killings, he stresses that the community's leadership denounced the genocidal ideology.

"The leadership of the Muslim community was against the ideology of genocide. They denounced the preparations for genocide in the country."

Reflecting on his years of service, Sheikh Sindayigaya notes, "I've been part of this community for 22 years now. Since graduating in 2003, I've served this organisation and bring with me all this experience to improve the delivery of services."

It has now been a year since he was officially elected as the Mufti of Rwanda. Since assuming this leadership role, he has prioritised unity and collaboration within the Muslim community. "We thank our Muslim community, especially the sheikhs and scholars who trusted us. We are committed to doing everything possible to serve and achieve our goals."

His emphasis on unity has led to a nationwide tour, engaging with Muslims from all walks of life. "We toured the country, visiting Muslims, addressing them, listening to their ideas and proposals," he shares.

These consultations informed the development of a strategic plan, which he proudly describes as a key step in addressing the community's needs.

"After meeting with Muslims of diverse backgrounds, we developed a strategic plan," Sindayigaya explains. "It was endorsed by the relevant authorities, and we are now in the implementation phase."

Among the major projects in the strategic plan is the establishment of a national mosque, envisioned as a symbol of the Muslim community's presence in Rwanda.

"We are planning a mosque that can accommodate 5,000 people and host Eid prayers," Sheikh Sindayigaya says. "The project has already started; we are currently studying the site and securing the necessary resources."

Another significant initiative is the creation of the Islamic University of Rwanda, intended to provide higher education for future scholars and address the growing need for qualified imams.

"Currently, we have about 450 mosques in Rwanda, but only 120 imams have the required qualifications," he notes. "This highlights the urgent need for a university that can produce qualified scholars to serve our mosques and the broader community."

Regarding the regulation requiring mosque leaders to hold theological degrees, Sheikh Sindayigaya emphasises the importance of education.

"The regulation mandates that imams have a bachelor's degree in theology or at least 1,200 hours of theological training," he explains.

He outlines both short-term and long-term solutions to this challenge. "In the short term, we are inviting young people with degrees in other fields to join theological training. In the long term, we are working on establishing a full department of Islamic studies at an existing university."

Sheikh Sindayigaya's approach is both pragmatic and visionary. He is committed to creating an environment that fosters growth, education, and unity within the Muslim community.

"We are working hard to make these projects a reality. It's a process, but we have the commitment and vision to move forward," he says confidently.

Rebuilding unity in the Muslim community

Reflecting on the Muslim community's role in Rwanda's post-Genocide recovery, Sheikh Sindayigaya expresses gratitude for the leadership of President Paul Kagame, who has united all Rwandans, including Muslims.

"We now enjoy the freedom to contribute to the nation's development, and we remain committed to supporting the government on this journey."

"The first achievement was strengthening the unity of Muslims," he shares. His vision extends beyond rebuilding institutions; it aims to reunite a community once fractured by history.

Tours are conducted throughout the country to keep the community informed and engaged in the process.

"One of the signs of success for any plan or vision is sharing it with your followers," Sindayigaya explains. "You need to hear their ideas, integrate them into the plan, and work together."

By involving the community in shaping its future, Sheikh Sindayigaya believes they can build a better tomorrow together. "We can't work alone on this journey. We need their support, and they need to be part of it."

His ambitions include the construction of a National Mosque and a headquarters for Rwanda's Muslim community - landmark projects symbolising the community's resurgence.

"Another project is establishing an Islamic University," he says, outlining short, medium, and long-term plans.

He believes the university will be instrumental in reopening closed mosques and training qualified imams.

"The university will also help us reopen mosques by producing a larger number of qualified leaders."

Supporting government oversight of religious institutions

As a community leader, Sheikh Sindayigaya supports the government's initiative to inspect religious institutions, including mosques. He believes this move is essential for the safety and well-being of worshippers.

"We support these inspections because they ensure the safety of people who come to worship," he says, citing requirements such as proper sanitation, fire extinguishers, and overall structural safety.

He compares this standard to other professions, such as medicine. "If you go to a doctor, you expect a qualified professional. Otherwise, it could be dangerous." Similarly, he stresses the importance of qualified religious leaders.

"In our faith, it is vital that those who preach and lead prayers are knowledgeable and properly trained."

Islamophobia and radicalism: A call for peace

Sheikh Sindayigaya strongly condemns Islamophobia, which he describes as a destructive ideology that fosters hatred and intolerance. Across the globe Islamophobia is on the rise, driven by different global events including migration and conflict.

"Islamophobia is a harmful concept," he asserts. "It promotes hatred and attacks other people's faith." He calls for the rejection of all forms of hate, emphasising that such attitudes contradict Islamic teachings.

He also addresses the issue of radicalisation and terrorism, which have been falsely associated with Islam. "Islam is against the killing of innocent people," he states.

"The Quran says, 'Whoever kills one person, it is as if he has killed all of humanity."' He emphasises that terrorism and extremism have no place in Islam.

"Islam calls for peaceful coexistence with non-Muslims. We must demonstrate the beauty of our religion through peaceful means."

The Sheikh argues that extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram misuse religion to justify their actions.

"These groups are driven by political, economic, and social interests - not religious beliefs," he explains. "They exploit religion for their own agendas, but they do not represent Islam."

The conflict in Gaza: A call for justice

The ongoing conflict in Gaza deeply concerns Sheikh Sindayigaya. He condemns the killing of innocent people and the international community's failure to address the situation.

"The people of Gaza are victims," he declares. "The killing of innocent people is not allowed. It's a shame for the international community."

The Sheikh believes that a two-state solution is the most viable path to peace, calling for coexistence between the state of Israel and the state of Palestine.

He emphasises the importance of dialogue and patience in resolving such complex issues.

"We need to live together in peace," he says, advocating for mutual respect and understanding. He warns that excluding either side will only prolong the conflict and suffering.

Terrorism: A political tool misusing religion

Sheikh Sindayigaya also addressed the misuse of religion by terrorists. "Terrorism has no relationship with Islam," he asserts. "It is a tool used by those who want to further their own interests and disguise it as religious duty."

He cites examples from Africa and beyond - such as the Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda, Boko Haram (active in northeastern Nigeria, as well as Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon, and Mali), and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, among other groups that have manipulated religion to gain support.

"They claim to fight for religion, but their actions contradict its true teachings," he mentioned.

Sheikh Sindayigaya said that even here in Rwanda, some young people have fallen for the radical teachings, finding themselves in the middle of conflicts in places where they should not be, including some who had to be rescued and evacuated from those places by authorities.

His message is clear: Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, and respect for all. Those who use it to justify violence do not represent it.

A vision for the future

Looking ahead, Sheikh Sindayigaya is committed to the progress of Rwanda's Muslim community. His vision includes a strong, unified community that is well-educated, well-represented, and actively engaged in national development.

"We need to continue working on our unity, educating our children, and strengthening our institutions," he concludes. "Together, we will build a future of peace and prosperity."