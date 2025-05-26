Nigeria: Kano Mosque Arsonist to Know Fate Today

A Kano Upper Shariah Court will, today, deliver judgment in the trial of Shafiu Abubakar Gadan, who allegedly set fire to a mosque in Gezawa Local Government Area during early morning prayers, resulting in multiple fatalities.

The tragic incident, which occurred on May 16, 2024, claimed 17 lives on the spot, with the death toll rising to 25 in subsequent days due to injuries sustained in the blaze.

Gadan faces three charges, including causing grievous harm and culpable homicide. He had earlier pleaded guilty, leading the presiding judge, Khadi Dalhatu Huza'i Zakariya, to order his remand in a correctional facility pending sentencing.

Kano State's Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isah Dederi, is leading the prosecution.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who visited the victims at Murtala Specialist Hospital, condemned the attack and assured the families of the deceased that justice would be served.

He clarified that the incident stemmed from a family dispute and was not linked to terrorism or political violence.