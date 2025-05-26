Nigeria: Hardship - There Is Hope for Nigeria - Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has expressed optimism about Nigeria's future despite current economic hardships, saying the country possesses the human and natural resources to turn its fortunes around.

He made the remarks over the weekend at the commissioning of Darul Ilm (Centre for Islamic Studies), built and donated by the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, to the Danbushiya community in New Millennium City, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

Speaking on the significance of education, he said: "Education is the most important thing you can give a child. Whether Islamic or Western, we must be committed to educating boys and girls at all levels. This school was built for orphaned children by a non-Muslim using personal funds. That sends a powerful message of unity and compassion."

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture by investing in schools and other initiatives that benefit disadvantaged communities, adding, "We must not lose hope in Nigeria."

Minister of Finance Wale Edun, also present at the event, commended the DSS DG for the initiative. He said the economic reforms introduced by the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were beginning to yield positive results.

The school was officially renamed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Centre for Islamic Studies in honour of the president.

Representing Ajayi at the event, a retired DSS Director, Alhaji Ahmed Zarma, said the initiative was part of broader efforts to build public trust, enhance interfaith dialogue, and improve national security through civic engagement.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, represented by Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe, described the school as a symbol of hope, compassion and commitment to education.