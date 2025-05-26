Zimbabwe: ZDF Queens Aim to Lift Inaugural Cosana Cup Trophy

ZDF Queens have stormed to the final of the inuagural Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Association (COSANA) tournament after picking a hard-fought 44-40 win over Namibia CS in Windhoek, Namibia at the weekend.

The result saw the Zimbabwean side maintaining an unbeaten run in the campaign ahead of a clash in the final against Royal Flames from Eswathini, who beat Botswana's BDF Cats 53 - 36 in the other semi-final.

ZDF Queens had a good run in Pool B where they brushed aside all the other three opponents namely, BDF Cats, Mighty Gunners NC and Namibian Navy NC, hence they finished on top of the group with nine points.

The COSANA tournament kicked off Thursday with 14 netball clubs from different nations across Southern Africa and Zimbabwe had two representatives, the other one being Murehwa-based Makate High Fliers.

Unlike ZDF Queens, Makate had a poor campaign which saw them failing to pick a win in Pool A as they lost all the group games.

Monday's final between ZDF Queens and Royal Flames will mark a second meeting between the two sides, which played each other again last Friday in a Pool B match which ended 52 -33 in favour of the Zimbabwean side.