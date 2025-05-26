Zimbabwe: Marshall Munetsi's Equalizer Helps Wolves Salvage a Point Against Brentford

WARRIORS vice captain Marshall Munetsi scored a crucial goal for English Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who salvaged a point against Brentford in a match that ended 1-1 Sunday.

Munetsi struck a superb long-range goal in the 75th minute to cancel Bryan Mbeumo's first half goal for Brentford

Sunday's goal marked the Zimbabwean midfieder's second EPL goal since joining Wolves in January.

The former Orlando Pirates midfieder has played a critical role in helping Wolves to survive relegation since joining the side mid-season from French Legue 1 Nantes.

Munetsi made 14 appearances for the side, in the process scoring two goals and proving one assist although for his coach has credited him most for his work rate when they are not in possession of the ball.

Wolves finished the 2024/25 season campaign on position 16 thus two above relegation zone with 42 points, the same as giants Manchester United.