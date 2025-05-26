Zimbabwe: Marshall Munetsi's Equalizer Helps Wolves Salvage a Point Against Brentford

26 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

WARRIORS vice captain Marshall Munetsi scored a crucial goal for English Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who salvaged a point against Brentford in a match that ended 1-1 Sunday.

Munetsi struck a superb long-range goal in the 75th minute to cancel Bryan Mbeumo's first half goal for Brentford

Sunday's goal marked the Zimbabwean midfieder's second EPL goal since joining Wolves in January.

The former Orlando Pirates midfieder has played a critical role in helping Wolves to survive relegation since joining the side mid-season from French Legue 1 Nantes.

Munetsi made 14 appearances for the side, in the process scoring two goals and proving one assist although for his coach has credited him most for his work rate when they are not in possession of the ball.

Wolves finished the 2024/25 season campaign on position 16 thus two above relegation zone with 42 points, the same as giants Manchester United.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.