Zimbabwe: Ian Bakala Suffers First Defeat As Caps United Coach

26 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

CAPS United's woes seem unabating despite having a new technical team led by Ian Bakala.

Makepekepe were Sunday handed a 3-1 defeat at home by Simba Bhora, marking Bakala's first defeat since his appointment three weeks ago.

Sunday's defeat came at the back of two consecutive draws against Herentals (1-1) and Dynamos (1-1) for Makepekepe under Bakala.

CAPS United were outclassed by Simba Bhora in Sunday's match as they went to the break trailing 2-0 before Simba made it 3-0 five minutes into the second half.

Substitute Junior Bunjira came off the bench to score Makepekepe's consolation goal in the 82nd minute before they created a few more chances, which they failed to convert.

In a post match press conference, Bakala told the journalists that lack of consistency is the greatest setback for his team.

"Looking at today's game, I think we just

gave away the points.

"The players played a good game today, next game they are down, which is unacceptable at such a club.

"Conceding goals like this, it's not acceptable and they have to wake up," said Bakala.

For Simba Bhora Sunday's win was a step in the right direction as it left them two points behind log leaders MWOS, who are on 27 points.

Victory over Makepekepe was Simba Bhora's first win at Rufaro Stadium this season and team head coach Joel Lupahla could not hide his excitement

"I'm happy, this is our first win here (Rufaro). We have came here three times before and could not walk away with a point.

"We had a good first half and of course second half we had a bit of complacency.

"Overall, l can't take anything away from the boys, it was a good game," said Lupahla.

In other Castle Lager PSL games played Sunday, Highlanders were handed a 0-1 defeat at home by Herentals while at Gibbo Stadium Triangle and Manica Diamonds played a 0-0 draw.

