Africa: Somalia Commemorates Africa Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Unity, Justice, and Continental Progress

Mogadishu, Somalia - The Federal Government of Somalia today formally commemorated Africa Day, marking the anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963 -- now recognized as the African Union (AU) since 2002.

The official event was hosted at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with IBS Bank, and attended by government ministers, ambassadors of African nations accredited to Somalia, and a range of national and international stakeholders.

Africa Day is a symbolic occasion celebrated annually across the continent to commemorate the establishment of the OAU, which was created to promote African unity, independence, and cooperation. Since its transformation into the AU, it has continued championing political integration, peace, and sustainable development in Africa.

During the ceremony, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Abdisalan Hadliye Abdi, delivered a keynote address, underlining the historic significance of the day and Somalia's unwavering commitment to the African agenda.

"May 25th is a monumental date that reminds us of the sacrifices made by African nations in pursuit of independence and solidarity. For Somalia, Africa remains a central pillar in our foreign policy strategy," the Minister stated.

He emphasized the importance of justice for Africa, both in addressing past colonial injustices and in promoting fairness and equality among African nations. The Minister also reaffirmed Somalia's ambition to achieve prosperity alongside the rest of the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Conflict Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Africa Day celebration brought together a high-level audience that included:

Federal Government Ministers

African Ambassadors based in Mogadishu

Senior officials from IBS Bank

Representatives from civil society and diplomatic missions

Discussions centred on enhancing African cooperation, youth development, intra-African trade, and continental integration.

Somalia was a founding member of the OAU in 1963, playing a key historical role in the continental liberation movement. The country actively:

Supported independence struggles in Southern, Central, and Eastern Africa

Hosted the 11th OAU Summit in Mogadishu in 1974

Participated in peacebuilding and conflict resolution efforts across the continent

This legacy highlights Somalia's deep-rooted commitment to African solidarity and multilateralism.