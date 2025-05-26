Nigeria: NSF - Ogun Dominates Wheelchair Basketball With Triple Gold At Gateway Games

Ogun added the men's gold medal to their earlier wins in the women's and mixed with a comeback win over Oyo

Team Ogun's men's side staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Oyo State 13-10 and complete a golden sweep across all categories in the wheelchair basketball event at the 22nd National Sports Festival on Sunday.

The final, held at the Remo Stars Indoor Arena in Ikenne, saw the home team fight back from a 3-1 deficit, drawing on a mix of tactical discipline and mental resilience.

With this victory, Ogun added the men's gold medal to their earlier wins in the women's and mixed team events, solidifying their dominance in the sport at this year's Gateway Games.

Lagos State clinched bronze in the third-place match with a win over Imo State.

"A promise kept" -- Coach Olaitan

After the final whistle, Head Coach Keshiro Olaitan was visibly emotional as he reflected on the team's journey.

"I feel great--this is the Lord's doing," he told PREMIUM TIMES. "We came in with a goal and belief in our training. I want to thank our supporters, our President, and Governor Dapo Abiodun. We made a promise to win all three gold medals--and we've done it."

A moment that defined the Festival

Team Ogun's sweep in all three wheelchair basketball categories has been one of the defining achievements of the 22nd National Sports Festival.

Their run has energized fans and underscored the growing impact of para-sports in Nigeria.

Throughout the competition, the team demonstrated cohesion, tactical awareness, and an ability to thrive under pressure--all qualities that resonated deeply with the home crowd.

As the 2024 Gateway Games draws to a close, Ogun's wheelchair basketball success stands not just as a victory, but as a symbol of what can be achieved with preparation, unity, and belief.