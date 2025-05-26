Nigeria: IGP Egbetokun Launches Safe School Initiative in Benue

26 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

Makurdi — The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun has launched the Safe School Initiative in Benue state with a charge on schools, parents and communities to work closely with the Police to ensure the safety of children in schools.

He assured that the force would deploy modern technology and intelligence-led policing to ensure proactive law enforcement presence around schools.

Performing the ceremony in Makurdi during a Stakeholders' Forum, with the theme "Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities," Mr. Egbetokun also inaugurated the command's School Protection Squad saying the programme was born out his commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of students and educational institutions in the country.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 4, Mr. Zacharia Achinyan, the IGP pointed out the importance of educational authorities and community leaders working with the Police and other security agencies to ensure the safety of schools emphasising that "our schools are not only sanctuaries of knowledge, but also a nurturing ground for the future leaders of our country; this means that the security of our schools determines the security of our future.

"Therefore, they must be protected against all possible threats. In light of the foregoing, I have directed all Commissioners of Police within the Zone to engage their various stakeholders in meetings to ensure that the safety of our schools is guaranteed."

"I urge our Schools, parents, and communities, to work in consonance with law enforcement agencies, as we champion the cause of safety and wellbeing for all our children. We must invest our efforts, resources, and our hearts into fostering a culture of safety in our schools."

Earlier, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari said the event was timely as Benue had faced security challenges like cultism, robbery, kidnapping, child trafficking and the most recent attacks being handled by the command.

He said: "Benue state has many schools and we must not allow criminal minded individuals to take advantage of any situation to harm our children. Our children are our future and must be protected."

In his remark, Governor Hyacinth Alia said the state was doing everything possible to provide safe and secured learning environment for Benue children.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mrs. Deborah Aber, the Governor listed steps taken by his administration to ensure security in schools and the society to include the launching of special security operations, distribution of motorcycles and vehicles to support the conventional security agencies, the construction of the state's Schools Response Centre for the coordination of emergency situations among others.

