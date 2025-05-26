Liberia: Women, the Agents of Peace

3,000 people gather to celebrate the 6th Commemoration of International Women's Peace Day with IWPG

- Events held all around the world... opening the path to world peace with the solidary of women

- Chairwoman Hyun Sook Yoon, "Please unite with us so that the DPCW becomes the peace law"

International Women's Peace Group (IWPG) held commemorative events for the 6th anniversary of April 26 International Women's Peace Day under the theme "Women Bring Peace that the World Needs" in 70 major cities in 40 countries all around the world. The events took place between April 26 to early May and gathered 3,500 participants globally, reaffirming their commitment towards peace.

In 2019, IWPG declared April 26 as "International Women's Peace Day" with the vision of "world peace and cessation of war," protecting precious lives from war and passing down peace as a legacy to the future generations. IWPG is an international NGO registered in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and Department of Global Communications (DGC), with its headquarters in South Korea and 115 branches in 122 countries and 800 partner organizations in 68 countries.

Diverse events held all around the world

This year's commemoration took place in major cities within Korea, including Busan, Daejon, Seoul, Incheon, and Iksan, and various countries around the world, such as the Philippines, Ethiopia, Australia, Lebanon, the United States, the Czech Republic, and Japan.

In Busan, the commemoration gathered 300 people, and in Daejon, 110 people came together at Gapcheon Waterfront Park to celebrate and take part in the flashmob dance and peace march. 200 people participated in Incheon, and in Iksan, 30 members celebrated and opened an IWPG booth at Seodong Park.

In Goyang, Goyang, Seodaemun, Paju, and Eunpyeong Branch held a joint event at Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park.

A commemorative event was held at Peace Culture Bunker in Dobong-gu, Seoul, and a peace campaign at Yangjaecheon River, Gangnam-gu.

In the Philippines, a peace delegation visiting from Korea from April 22 to 27 held the ceremony in front of the 3rd IWPG Peace Monument with IWPG members and discussed peace activities with various leaders there.

Female solidarity and advocacy for DPCW

This year's event highlighted the significance of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) and advocated for its legislation. The DPCW is an interactive solution for peace, contributed by people all around the world. It proposes practical measures to fundamentally cease war.

Through the events, participants reaffirmed their commitment toward peace and stressed the significance of women in driving world peace. The event conveyed the message that the solidarity of women is crucial to ending war and preventing conflict and that their empathy and warmness is critical element to peacekeeping.

There were also various booths and activities that citizens could participate in, such as making mini windmills with the pattern of the Korea flag, handing out fans, promotion on the streets, exhibitions of the International Loving-Peace Art Competition drawings, aroma hand massages, peace quizzes, planting, and bracelet making.

IWPG Chairwoman Hyun Sook Yoon, "Women should be the main agents of peace"

In her commemorative address, IWPG Chairwoman Hyun Sook Yoon said, "We need real peace, not just as a rhetoric. As written in UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), women must be the main agents of peacebuilding and be protected from war and conflict."

She also added, "Alone, one may be weak, but together, we are powerful. Women around the world, please unite with IWPG to all become leaders of peace through peace education and work with your fellow women so that the victims of war and violence are protected and the DPCW becomes the peace law of the world."

IWPG Introduction

IWPG is an international women's NGO registered in UN ECOSOC and UN DGC. It has 115 branches in 122 countries, and 808 partner organizations in 68 countries. Under the vision "achieving sustainable world peace," IWPG is actively working to build peace networks, spread peace culture, conduct women's peace education, and support the legislation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).