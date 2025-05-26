Liberia: Forestry and Farm Organizations Elect New Leaders

Liberia's Forest and Farm Producer Organizations elect inaugural leadership to champion sustainability and smallholder empowerment.

By Edwin N Khakie

Monrovia, Liberia - May 24, 2025 -- The Liberia's forestry and agriculture sectors, Liberia Federation of Forest and Farm Producer Organizations (LFFFPOs) has elected its first leadership team, marking a major milestone in the empowerment of small-scale producers and the promotion of sustainable resource management across the country.

The election took place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the Conference Hall of Viewpoint in Paynesville, Montserrado County. It brought together a wide range of stakeholders from agricultural and forestry landscapes, as part of a broader initiative to strengthen grassroots representation and coordination among producer groups.

"This historic formation marks a pivotal moment for small-scale producers in Liberia, who have long faced challenges in accessing resources, markets, and policy support," said Mr. Andrew Y.Y. Zelemen, Head of Secretariat for the National Union of Community Forestry Development Committee (NUCFDC) and project lead for the LFFFPOs initiative. "The federation aims to empower these producers by promoting sustainable practices and advocating for their rights and needs at both local and national levels."

Funded by the Forest and Farm Facility of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the LFFFPO project aims to unite producers under a common framework to ensure their voices are heard in national development processes. According to Mr. Zelemen, the federation will focus on several key objectives:

Sustainable Resource Management: Promoting responsible use and conservation of Liberia's forest and agricultural assets for the benefit of current and future generations.

Advocacy for Small-Scale Producers: Lobbying for policies and programs that uplift smallholder farmers and forest users, ensuring their inclusion in key decision-making forums.

Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building: Facilitating the exchange of skills, experience, and best practices among member organizations to boost productivity and environmental stewardship.

The newly elected leadership will guide the efforts of a coalition of apex organizations representing diverse segments of Liberia's natural resource economy. Member organizations of the LFFFPO include:

National Union of Community Forestry Development Committees (NUCFDCs), National Union of Community Forest Management Bodies (NUCFMB) National Charcoal Union of Liberia (NACUL), Botanical Products Association of Liberia (BOTPAL), Liberia Cashew Development Association (LCDL) and Liberia Chainsaw and Timber Dealer Union (LICSATDUN).

Others are the Liberia National Federation of Cooperatives Society, Farmers Union Network of Liberia. Liberia Furniture and Carpenter Union, Association of Beekeepers of Liberia (ABEL), Rubber Planters Association of Liberia, Art and Craft Association of Liberia and Community Empowerment Innovation in Agriculture Cooperative Society

This coalition reflects the rich diversity of Liberia's forest and farm economy and highlights the collective power of grassroots producers when unified under a single umbrella.

Mr. Zelemen emphasized that the creation of the LFFFPOs will not only encourage greater collaboration among members but also help to build resilience within local communities. "By uniting under a common banner, these organizations can leverage their collective knowledge and resources to address the challenges they face," he noted.

With its foundation now firmly in place, the LFFFPOs is poised to serve as a dynamic platform for policy advocacy, market access, environmental conservation, and rural development. Its formation represents a hopeful step toward a more equitable and sustainable future for Liberia's forest and farm producers.

As the newly elected leadership assumes its role, expectations are high that the federation will bring tangible improvements to the lives of thousands of producers across the country, making their work more productive, profitable, and sustainable.