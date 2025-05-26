Liberia: Bong County - Ministry of Education Receives World Bank-Funded Secondary School Project

Gbarnga — The International Consolidated Contractors (ICC) company, on Saturday, May 24, 2025, officially handed over a newly constructed senior secondary school in Gbarnga, Bong County, to the Ministry of Education.

The $1.5 million project, funded by the World Bank, forms part of broader efforts to improve educational infrastructure across the country.

The handover ceremony was held on the school grounds and witnessed the presence of key stakeholders, including representatives from ICC, the Ministry of Education, the World Bank, and local community leaders. The new facility boasts state-of-the-art features such as fully equipped classrooms, modern science and computer laboratories, administrative offices, and upgraded sanitation systems.

Contractors handling over the school to MoE Deputy Minister Forkpa

Speaking during the occasion, ICC CEO Aabih Serhal expressed his company's satisfaction in delivering the project. "We are honored to contribute to Liberia's education sector and empower the next generation through infrastructure," Serhal stated. "This project reflects our commitment to supporting long-term national development goals."

Representing the Ministry of Education, Deputy Minister for Administration Att. Nyekeh Y. Forkpah underscored the significance of the facility. "This school is not just a building; it represents opportunity and progress for the youth of Gbarnga and the surrounding areas," Forkpah remarked, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in strengthening the educational foundation of Liberia.

Despite the symbolic handover, the Ministry of Education declined to officially accept the keys to the building during the ceremony. Ministry officials cited the need for the structure to be repainted using government-approved colors and for minor finishing issues to be addressed before formal acceptance.

The Ministry announced that the official dedication and opening of the school is scheduled for July 2025. Once operational, the institution will initially function as a senior secondary school for two years, after which it will transition into a Vocational and Technical Training Institute, further broadening its impact on youth empowerment in the region.

The school is expected to accommodate several hundred students and will play a pivotal role in increasing access to quality secondary education in Bong County. Community leaders praised the initiative, expressing optimism about the school's potential to transform educational opportunities in the region.

The formal dedication ceremony in July will also include the official naming of the institution.