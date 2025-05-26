Namibia: Steenkamp Calls for Greater Investment in Athletes At Regional Sport Awards

25 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's education, innovation, youth, sport, arts, and culture minister Sanet Steenkamp has called on southern African governments to increase investment in athlete development.

Steenkamp was speaking at the seventh Regional Annual Sports Awards in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday evening.

Speaking in her capacity as the chairperson of the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Council of Ministers, Steenkamp praised Zimbabwe for its "outstanding hospitality" and for hosting "a truly memorable and exceptional event".

"This is a clear testament to Zimbabwe's unwavering belief in the power of sport as a tool for transformation, unity and pride," she said.

Steenkamp urged Region 5 member states to adopt more sustainable frameworks for sport development.

"Let us move from event-based support to sustainable, structured pathways that produce world-class talent with character, purpose and staying power."

She also paid tribute to Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry, who was recently elected as the first African and first woman president of the International Olympic Committee.

"Dr Coventry embodies the excellence we aspire to," Steenkamp added, urging her to "continue to champion Region 5 as a model for inclusive, sustainable, and people-centred sports development".

Congratulating all nominees, she said: "You are already winners. Your journey to this moment is a victory in itself."

Steenkamp called on attendees to meet at the upcoming Region 5 Youth Games, to be hosted by Namibia in July, "with the same energy, commitment and unity that we celebrate here tonight".

