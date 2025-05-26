Liberia: GOL & Partners Launch U.S.$19.4m Project

The Government of Liberia, in collaboration with the World Bank and the African Development Bank, launches a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) that is expected to create over 50,000 new jobs here.

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA), in funding partnership with the African Development Bank and the World Bank, has officially launched the country's first Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Harmonville Township, Grand Bassa County.

The groundbreaking initiative was held in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa, particularly in district#5, bringing together dozens of international partners, local and central government officials, including youth and students.

Funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, and the Government of Liberia, the SAPZ project will transform 200 hectares of Buchanan Special Economic Zone into a modern, climate-smart agro-industrial hub near the Port of Buchanan.

The objective of the project is to reduce reliance on food imports, strengthen agro-industrialization, while enhancing food security. Hence, the project will create approximately fifty-six thousand sustainable jobs, 50% of which will benefit the youth and 50% workers.

Also, the site will include processing zones for cocoa, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and livestock, supported by critical infrastructure such as a 5-kilometer access road and a 6.5-kilometer power line from the CLSG Ivory Coast regional power grid.

Officially breaking ground for the project, along with the deed signing and turning over on behalf of President Joseph N. Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung extended appreciation and gratitude to Liberia's Special Economic Zoon Authority and partners for the initiative, while extending President Boakai's sincere apologies for his absence.

According to VP Koung, the initiative is a key part of President Boakai's ARREST Agenda, focusing on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism, while reflecting that fifty years ago, former President William R. Tolbert, Jr. gave birth to this vision, but fifty years, Liberia's has done nothing about achieving this.

He urged the partners and contractors to recruit community dwellers to help on the project implementation, adding that such will give ownership to the residents and provide domestic security, while urging local residents to make use of the community college to prepare themselves for opportunities ahead.

"Now, President Boakai, who understands what it means when it comes to agriculture and value addition, has decided to bring this dream to reality. Now, we urge that you increase your speed. If you were running at sixty, double at one twenty. Our people can't wait. If you have any issues and want anything to move, come to me and I will meet the President. Our people want this because they provided the land. When the deed is prepared today, you can build all the roads, but if the bread and butter issues are not addressed, the people will still have problems. Let me inform you that this is what is going to address the bread and butter issues. This project is the President's baby and he wants to see it come to fulfillment", the Vice President explained.

On behalf of the African Development Bank, one of the key partners behind the project, AfDB Senior Transport Engineer, Kaustella Kialain Sarsih, reaffirmed the Bank's commitment, while disclosing that Liberia joins other West African countries like Nigeria, Guinea, Senegal, and Togo in this agro-industrial effort.

"I am deeply honored to represent the AfDB. Today's groundbreaking and deed signing for Liberia's first Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) is far more than a ceremonial program. It's an action that indicates that agro-business is the next step for national prosperity. The AfDB stands strongly shoulder to shoulder with the Government of Liberia to achieve this. With US$16m from the Bank already approved and further US$13m, we reaffirmed our commitment to support Liberia", she stated.

Grand Bassa County District#5 Representative, Thomas Alexander Goshua, extolled and appreciated the government for its commitment to rural development, and agriculture development.

"I want to thank President Boakai and the Vice President, who is currently here, for the initiative. We've long been saying that things will happen in Bassa and it will be good for us and everyone of us will enjoy. For a very long time, people have been telling us that the Bassa people gave their land for smoked fish. This time, we are not giving it for smoked fish but for development and improvement. So, I want to appreciate the people of Bassa district #5 for agreeing with us to provide this land to do this initiative", Representative Goshua stated.

Providing an overview and background of the project, Mr. Prince Redd, Executive Chairperson of the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA), described the US$19.4 million project as pivotal moment for advancing value-added agriculture, economic growth, and job creation.

According to him, the project is the dawn of an economic Zone for Grand Bassa and a mark of a responsible government, while appreciating the hospitable people of Grand Bassa County for providing the land to address food insecurity and job creation.

The government views agricultural transformation as central to Liberia's economic recovery, with officials describing farming as "the heartbeat" of the President's development agenda. The project is expected to begin attracting investors within coming months, as infrastructure development gets underway.

"Today, we are not just breaking ground, we are breaking limits. Mr. Vice President, kindly extend to the President that we at the LSEZA are proud to be the regulating body in the Liberia circular and Economic Zone. We also want to appreciate our partners, the African Development Bank, whose funding made this possible. Also, USAID for supporting the foundational feasibility study, World Bank, among others", Mr. Redd said.