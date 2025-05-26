Tanzanian Police Dump 'Severely Tortured' Activist On Border As State Slides Back Into Authoritarianism

22 May 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Something is rotten in the state of Tanzania. Despite promising to walk back the worst of former president John Magufuli's autocratic tendencies, following his death from Covid-19 and her ascension to the top job in 2021, Tanzanian leader Samia Suluhu Hassan has slipped right back into the dictator's mould. This week, as her fiercest opponent went on trial for treason, foreign activists travelling to Dar es Salaam to support him were detained and deported. Two of them were tortured in police custody and one is still missing.

Something is rotten in the state of Tanzania. Despite promising to walk back the worst of former president John Magufuli's autocratic tendencies, following his death from Covid-19 and her ascension to the top job in 2021, Tanzanian leader Samia Suluhu Hassan has slipped right back into the dictator's mould. This week, as her fiercest opponent went on trial for treason, foreign activists travelling to Dar es Salaam to support him were detained and deported. Two of them were tortured in police custody and one is still missing.

A prominent Kenyan activist was dumped at a remote border post by Tanzanian security agents on Thursday, after having been detained for days and tortured at Dar es Salaam Central Prison, alongside his Ugandan colleague. She is still missing.

Photojournalist and opposition politician Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan human rights lawyer Agather Atuhaire were arrested shortly after entering the country on 18 May to attend the first court hearing of opposition politician Tundu Antiphas Lissu. Atuhaire has not been heard from since, but Mwangi said she was tortured at the prison as well.

Lissu, the leader and former presidential candidate of the Chadema party, was charged with treason in early April following a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.