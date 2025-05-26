Rwanda: Tanga On Designing International Beauty Pageants Wear

Rwanda fashion designer Olivier Niyitanga, commonly known for his fashion line Tanga Designs, has established himself as one of the most popular fashion designers in Rwanda and beyond, courtesy of his eccentric yet outstanding collections.

He recently had been buzzing the internet after Miss Uganda Natasha Nyonyozi wore an evening gown by Tanga Designs at Miss World 2025, taking place in India. This gown lays homage to South Western Ugandan and Rwandan heritage with a modern silhouette.

In an interview with The New Times, Tanga revealed what it means to have their creation showcased at Miss World competition, saying that having one of their creations showcased at the competition is more than just a milestone.

"This affirms our mission to tell powerful cultural stories through fashion, and to give a global platform to Rwandan design excellence. It means that what we create at Tanga Designs is resonating far beyond borders, inspiring, empowering, and elevating voices through every stitch," the designer said.

He also acknowledged Miss World posting and collaborating on their page about the dress as something huge for Tanga Designs.

For Rwandan models, Tanga says it's a moment of pride and possibility. Seeing a Rwandan creation showcased at Miss World signals that their talent, beauty, and cultural identity belong on the world stage.

"It opens doors, expands dreams, and reminds every aspiring model back home that they are seen, valued, and capable of representing not just themselves but an entire nation with confidence and grace," he said.

"I chose to design it that way to honor a shared cultural heritage that transcends borders. The silhouette of the dress is inspired by the Umushanana, a traditional garment worn with grace in both Rwanda and parts of South Uganda, symbolizing elegance, femininity, and cultural pride."

The horn-shaped accessory is a tribute to the long-horned cattle that are deeply revered in both cultures, representing beauty, wealth, and identity.

By weaving these elements together, Tanga wanted the design to become a cultural bridge, a visual dialogue between neighboring communities that share values, traditions, and history. "It's a reminder that fashion can carry memory, meaning, and unity and that our roots are not only strong, but beautifully intertwined."

How do you balance showcasing Rwandan cultural heritage with creating designs that resonate on international stage?

For me, it's about honoring the roots while embracing the runway. I start with the essence of Rwandan culture from our textiles, symbols like Ibyanganga, and iconic attire like the Umushanana. These are rich, powerful narratives. But I also think about overall structure, silhouette, finish. I translate traditional elements into contemporary forms that speak to international audiences without losing their soul.

The goal is for someone on a global stage, like Miss World, to feel the pride of Rwanda while wearing something that speaks to elegance, confidence, and modern identity. It's not about compromise, it's about cultural elevation.

How has your approach to designing pageant wear evolved since Miss Rwanda work?

My approach to designing pageant wear has evolved from simply creating beauty to telling deeper stories through fashion. When I started with Miss Rwanda, it was about capturing grace, elegance, and national pride. But over the years, I have learned to weave in more layers' cultural symbolism, cross-border heritage, and global relevance.

Now, I focus on creating pieces that not only make a statement visually but carry meaning whether it's through a silhouette inspired by the Umushanana or motifs like Ibyanganga that speak to identity. Pageant wear has become a canvas where tradition meets ambition, and where the woman wearing it feels empowered, seen, and unforgettable.

How do you ensure the dress reflects both their personality and your vision?

It starts with listening. I take time to understand who she is, her story, energy, values, and what message she wants to convey on that stage. From there, I merge that essence with the Tanga Designs vision, which are cultural depth, elegance, and bold storytelling.

It's a true collaboration -- I bring my creative lens and cultural inspiration, and she brings her voice. The final design reflects both our strengths like her personality shines through the fabric, while my vision shapes the structure and symbolism. That's how the dress becomes more than fashion.

The renowned designer launched Tanga designs in 2014 and it has gone on to become one of the most celebrated brands in Rwanda.