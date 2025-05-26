Rwanda: Police HC Dominate APR HC in Game 2, Edge Closer to the Title

26 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Police Handball Club overcame defending champions APR in 36-30 Game 2 win on Sunday night, May 25, at Petit Stade to lead the best-of-five finals series 2-0 and move a step closer to winning the title.

Antoine Ntabanganyimana's men were leading 18-14 at the break thanks to personal exploits from their star man Samuel Mbesutunguwe.

The forward went on to contribute 14 goals enough to inspire his side to a 36-30 victory.

Police now need to win just one game in the remaining three finals games lift the title. Game 3 is slated for June 13-15 at Petit Stade.

Meanwhile, Kiziguro SS won the women's handball title after beating ESC Nyamagabe 40-35 in the earlier final fixture on Sunday.

