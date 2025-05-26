Rwanda: Police HC Dominate APR HC in Game 2, Edge Closer to the Title

Police Handball Club overcame defending champions APR in 36-30 Game 2 win on Sunday night, May 25, at Petit Stade to lead the best-of-five finals series 2-0 and move a step closer to winning the title.

Antoine Ntabanganyimana's men were leading 18-14 at the break thanks to personal exploits from their star man Samuel Mbesutunguwe.

The forward went on to contribute 14 goals enough to inspire his side to a 36-30 victory.

Police now need to win just one game in the remaining three finals games lift the title. Game 3 is slated for June 13-15 at Petit Stade.

Meanwhile, Kiziguro SS won the women's handball title after beating ESC Nyamagabe 40-35 in the earlier final fixture on Sunday.