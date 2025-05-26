Kenyan Startups Invited to Apply for €100,000 Developpp Ventures Funding

26 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

NAIROBI — Kenyan startups developing solutions with measurable social or economic impact are eligible to apply for up to €100,000 in non-dilutive capital through the develoPPP Ventures programme.

Applications for Cohort 9 opened on May 15 and will close on June 30, 2025.

The initiative, funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), targets post-revenue startups that are operational in Kenya and can demonstrate scalable models and positive developmental outcomes. Selected companies also receive technical support alongside funding.

The programme, implemented locally by DEG Impulse with support from VC4A and Viktoria Ventures, requires applicants to secure matching funds from independent investors to qualify.

To date, develoPPP Ventures has backed 82 startups across several sectors, unlocking over €40 million in follow-on investments.

In Kenya, past participants include agri-tech platform Taimba, livestock genetics firm GenePlus Global, and electric mobility provider Stima Mobility -- companies that have demonstrated tangible business growth and development impact.

Startups must be legally registered in Kenya, generating revenue, and able to show the potential to scale sustainably. The programme focuses on ventures contributing to economic inclusion, environmental resilience, and service delivery in underserved markets.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.