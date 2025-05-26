Kenyan Startups Invited to Apply for €100,000 Developpp Ventures Funding

NAIROBI — Kenyan startups developing solutions with measurable social or economic impact are eligible to apply for up to €100,000 in non-dilutive capital through the develoPPP Ventures programme.

Applications for Cohort 9 opened on May 15 and will close on June 30, 2025.

The initiative, funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), targets post-revenue startups that are operational in Kenya and can demonstrate scalable models and positive developmental outcomes. Selected companies also receive technical support alongside funding.

The programme, implemented locally by DEG Impulse with support from VC4A and Viktoria Ventures, requires applicants to secure matching funds from independent investors to qualify.

To date, develoPPP Ventures has backed 82 startups across several sectors, unlocking over €40 million in follow-on investments.

In Kenya, past participants include agri-tech platform Taimba, livestock genetics firm GenePlus Global, and electric mobility provider Stima Mobility -- companies that have demonstrated tangible business growth and development impact.

Startups must be legally registered in Kenya, generating revenue, and able to show the potential to scale sustainably. The programme focuses on ventures contributing to economic inclusion, environmental resilience, and service delivery in underserved markets.