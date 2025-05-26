Kenya: Bishop Kimengich Demands Justice After Shocking Murder of a Young Priest in Kerio Valley

Elgeyo Marakwet — Bishop Dominic Kimengich has called for justice following the tragic killing of Fr. Allois Cheruiyot Bett, a Catholic priest whose death has shocked the faithful and highlighted the growing insecurity in the Kerio Valley region.

Speaking on Sunday during a requiem mass held in Nerkwo, Elgeyo Marakwet County, to honor the late priest, the head of Catholic Diocese of Eldoret urged the government to carry out thorough investigations and ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.

"Justice must be done," the bishop declared as he addressed hundreds of mourners who had gathered to celebrate the life of Fr Allois.

Bishop Kimengich described the incident as a painful wake-up call to the reality of insecurity in the region.

"Maybe it has taken the life of Fr Allois for us to seriously address the issue of peace in Kerio Valley. This is a wake-up call for all of us," he said noting that the priest had only been in the area for six months.

Unprecedented

He further emphasized the gravity of the situation, pointing out that despite his many years of service in conflict-prone areas, this was the first time a priest had been killed.

"I have worked in different regions with conflicts, but never has a priest been killed. Truly, this is something we need to think about," he remarked.

The bishop warned that the killing has had a chilling effect on clergy in the region even as he noted Pope Leo XIV had expressed concern through the Nuncio.

"The leadership must take the insecurity issue seriously. It can happen to anyone, even them. Right now, chances are no priest wants to go to the region because they don't feel safe. That is the ripple effect of this incident," he said.

Bishop Kimengich called on the faithful to stand united in grief and prayer.

"Let us stand together in prayer and solidarity with the family and friends of Fr. Allois Bett. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may justice prevail."