Nigeria: Premium Times Editor-in-Chief to Deliver Lecture On Empathy in Media Reporting

Mr Mojeed is expected to deliver a 45-minute paper on "The Power of Empathy in Media: Reporting on Vulnerable Communities."

The Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed, has been invited to deliver a lecture at the 2025 Communications Week (ComWEEK) organised by the National Directorate of Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

According to a letter jointly signed by the Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat, Michael Banjo, and the National Director of Social Communications, Michael Umoh, the event will be held on Wednesday, 28 May, in Abuja.

The theme of this year's Communications Week is "Media with Gentleness: Path to Being Narrators of Hope in a Distressed Nation", inspired by Pope Francis' message for the 2025 World Communication Day: "Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts."

The organisers described him as a renowned journalist and editor whose expertise and experience make him an ideal candidate to speak on this "critical issue."

The lecture is expected to draw an audience of media practitioners, including journalists, broadcasters, bloggers, social media influencers, and students of communication studies.

Mr Mojeed's paper is expected to address the role of empathy in storytelling and the challenges of reporting on vulnerable communities.

"Among other considerations, we hope that your paper would touch on the role of empathy in storytelling, sensitivity to the current distressing state of many Nigerians, the challenges of reporting on vulnerable communities, and best practices for journalists and content producers when covering these stories or producing such texts, respectively," the letter read.

The event will also feature a posthumous award in honour of the late Raymond Dokpesi, a Nigerian media entrepreneur and the founder of DAAR Communications.

The Special Guest of Honour for the event is Henry Nzekwu, a public relations consultant and Founder of Bridge Radio, Asaba.

Other speakers include Shuaibu Husseini, Managing Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB); George Ehusani, Executive Director of Lux Terra Leadership Foundation; and David Ajang, Chairman of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) Committee on Social Communications.

About Musikilu Mojeed

Mr Mojeed is an award-winning investigative journalist who co-founded PREMIUM TIMES in 2011.

He has reported extensively on corruption, human rights, and human trafficking, establishing himself as one of Africa's most respected investigative journalists.

Mr Mojeed was a 2012 Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University and a Ford Foundation International Fellow at The City University of New York.

He has served as a jury member for the UNESCO World Press Freedom Awards and is a member of the Expert Council of the Fetisov Journalism Awards.

He is a winner of several awards, including a shared Pulitzer Prize for the Panama Papers investigation.

He has also been honoured with the Global Shining Light Award, FAIR's Editor's Courage Award, the Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Awards, Global Editor's Network's Data Journalism Award, among others.