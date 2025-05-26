Kenya: CS Duale Inaugurates Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel to Guide UHC Reforms

26 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today inaugurated the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel and its Secretariat, to spearhead the development of inclusive, evidence-based health benefits and tariff structures critical to the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya.

The Panel was established through Gazette Notice No. 5044 of 23rd April 2025.

The Advisory Panel, chaired by renowned public health expert Prof. Walter Jaoko, will provide technical guidance to the Ministry of Health and the Social Health Authority (SHA) on key areas including the design and regular review of health benefits packages through Health Technology Assessment (HTA), updating healthcare tariffs to ensure cost-effectiveness and affordability, and identifying priority interventions that are currently unavailable but urgently needed.

Speaking during the inauguration, Hon. Duale underscored the importance of a structured, data-informed approach to health policy.

He noted that the Panel will assess disease burden, population health needs, and service accessibility to inform decision-making, while also fostering inclusive stakeholder engagement across the healthcare ecosystem.

"This Panel is central to ensuring that what we offer under UHC is aligned with national needs, is affordable for the people, and is financially sustainable," said the CS. "Our goal is to deliver healthcare that leaves no one behind."

The Secretariat will be hosted at the University of Nairobi's College of Health Sciences, symbolising a strong partnership between government, academia, civil society, and the private sector.

Duale reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting the Panel's work, calling on stakeholders to play an active role in shaping the future of healthcare in Kenya.

He was joined at the event by Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), as well as senior officials and representatives from the health sector.

