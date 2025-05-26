South Africa: Communications Committee Invites Minister Malatsi for a Briefing On Starlink Policy Directive

26 May 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has invited Minister Solly Malatsi and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to brief the committee on the recently gazetted policy directions that appear to be in contravention of the Electronic Communications Act and in favour of low earth orbit satellite provider SpaceX, which will be providing broadband services.

On Friday, 23 May 2025, Minister Malatsi announced, through a media statement, the gazetting of the proposed policy direction to the Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (ICASA) on Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes in the ICT sector.

Section 9 (2)(b) of the Electronic Communication Act 36 of 2005 provides the legislative framework for the application for and granting of individual licences in the ICT sector. It also mandates ICASA to regulate historically disadvantaged groups' equity requirement at no less than 30%.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, will not be available for media interviews on this matter until the committee has expressed its view on it. Other details of the committee's meeting with the minister and the department on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, will be confirmed as soon as possible.

