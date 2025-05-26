Liberia Launches Campaign for Re-Election On Imo Council, At Category a Level

The Liberian Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London, the United Kingdom, headed by Ambassador Robert Wilmot Kpadeh, in collaboration with the Liberian Embassy to the Court of St. James, will officially launch Liberia's campaign for re-election to 'Category A' on the IMO Council on Monday, May 26, 2025, from 6 pm to 10 pm London time.

The International Maritime Organization - is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of international shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

IMO 'Category A' comprises 10 States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services. These 10 nations for the 2024-2025 biennium are: China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This ultimately makes Liberia the only African nation in that Category.

Liberia is putting forth her bid once again in an effort to maintain her Category A status and continue as one of the 10 nations with the most significant involvement in policy and decision-making in the global shipping industry.

The launch will be commemorated with an evening dinner hosted on the cruise boat "SILVER BARRACUDA" riding along the River Thames in London, the United Kingdom. Several high-level dignitaries and delegations accredited to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, and the Liberia Maritime Authority are expected to grace the auspicious occasion in honor of Liberia.

As a founding member of the IMO, since 1949, Liberia has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the shipping industry, and this effort to retain her seat in the top level of the IMO for the 2026 to 2027 biennium is a plus for Liberia.

Liberia is currently the highest annual dues payer to the IMO and pays its dues on time. Liberia has the largest ship registry in the world, with over 5000 vessels sailing International waters. This is obtaining under the stellar leadership of Maritime Commissioner Neto Zarzar Lighe.

The Liberia registry is venerated for upholding high standards, as attested by its 'WHITELIST' status in compliance with various MOUs, including the Paris and Tokyo MOUs.

Liberia currently chairs the largest Marine Environment Protection Committee of the IMO and is playing leadership roles in various IMO Committees, Subcommittees, and working groups.

Liberia is a global maritime Leader and commands enormous respect from fellow IMO member states for its incredible leadership in global shipping.