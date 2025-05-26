A Team of Ghanaian researchers has developed Africa's first smart soil sensing technology aimed at transforming the way farmers manage soil health, make fertiliser decisions, and increase crop productivity.

The groundbreaking system, known as FarmSense, is the brainchild of researchers at DIPPER LAB at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and is being piloted in several regions across Ghana.

The FarmSense project is led by Dr Eric Tutu Tchao, Scientific Director at DIPPER LAB, with team members Dr Enoch Bessah, Dr Andrew Selasi Agbemenu, and Dr Isaac Sesi.

Funded with £250,000 by Innovate UK through the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the project began in 2023 and is set to conclude in October 2025.

Innovate UK typically funded projects that align with their strategic priorities, which often include agricultural innovations: projects that modernise farming through technology, improve food security, or enhance agriculture productivity.

It features a smart soil sensor that provides instant, on-site readings of essential soil parameters including Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potassium (K), pH, Temperature, Humidity, and Electrical Conductivity (eC).

These readings are analysed via the FarmSense mobile app, which allows users to store data, generate detailed soil reports, and receive fertiliser and nutrient recommendations tailored to specific soil conditions.

Currently, the technology is being piloted in Ghana's Northern Region in partnership with Wami Agrow, and in the Ashanti Region in Kwaman, Obuasi and Assin Fosu.

These pilot programmes are testing the technology's efficacy in the field, while gathering farmer feedback for optimisation.

"This innovation is not only transforming how we manage soil health, but also opening new economic opportunities. It's the first African-made technology of its kind, and it's built to solve uniquely African agricultural challenges," says Dr Tchao.

With the technology, he said farmers can determine soil fertility, know exactly what to plant, and avoid wasting money on unsuitable crops...Sometimes the farmer will have to just apply only nitrogen knowing the nature of the soil and this will help save money.

The next phase of the project focuses on training agriculture extension officers, who will serve as a crucial link between the technology and rural farmers. According to Dr Tutu, "these officers will be equipped to interpret sensor data and guide farmers in applying insights to improve yields and optimise inputs."

In addition, FarmSense includes a business and youth empowerment component, "as young people across Ghana would be trained to use the sensor technology to conduct soil tests and readings for farmers--for a fee--creating a new income-generating opportunity in the agri-services sector," Dr Tchao indicates.

Advanced Services

FarmSense also offers a professional soil testing service, where experts travel to farms, conduct in-depth analysis using the sensor and app, and deliver comprehensive soil health reports.

These reports cover not only macronutrients and pH, but also organic carbon levels, clay and sand content, silt composition, and slope angle, offering farmers a holistic view of their soil's condition.

The project's Virtual Agronomist feature uses artificial intelligence to provide expert guidance remotely--particularly valuable in areas with limited access to in-person agronomic support.

Growing Interest

With its local innovation, high-impact potential, and scalable model, FarmSense is attracting interest from government agencies, agribusinesses, NGOs, and farmer cooperatives.

At the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), the Minister, Eric Opoku, who has been introduced to the technology was full of praise for the researchers.

In a telephone chat with The Ghanaian Times, he emphasised the importance of making the technology accessible to "smallholder farmers who form the backbone of our agricultural sector, perhaps through cooperative ownership models or service-based approaches".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This technology represents a significant step toward precision agriculture in Ghana, aligning perfectly with our ministry's vision for data-driven farming practices that optimise resource use while increasing yields".

"The world is now moving towards technology and we are fully into the device which will go a long way to boost agriculture in the country," he added.

As climate change and soil degradation threaten Africa's food security, the FarmSense team believes the solution lies in data-driven, African-grown technologies.

"FarmSense is more than just a sensor," said Dr Tchao. "It's about giving farmers the tools to make informed decisions and creating opportunities for youth and professionals to support sustainable agriculture across the continent."