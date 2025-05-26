Ghana: Support Ga Traditional Council Taskforce to Enforce Ban On Noise-Making ...Ga Mantse to IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has been called upon to support the taskforce of the Ga Traditional Council in enforcing the ban on drumming and noise-making as part of the traditional preparations towards the Homowo Festival.

The call was made by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, when Mr Yohuno paid a courtesy call on him at his palace on Thursday.

The annual ban, a significant cultural practice among Ga people, took effect from Monday, May 12, 2025 and it is expected to be lifted on June 12, 2025.

It is observed to create an atmosphere of peace, solemnity, and spiritual reflection ahead of the Homowo Festival.

Despite the ban on drumming and noise-making, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said that people still disregarded the order by the Ga Traditional Council and continued to make noise through drumming and playing of music.

Additionally, he said that there had been instances where taskforce of the Ga Traditional Council had been compelled to seize musical instruments from such individuals.

He, therefore, called on Mr Yohuno to support the taskforce of the Ga Traditional Council in enforcing the ban on drumming and noise-making in preparation for the Homowo Festival to be celebrated in August.

Furthermore, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II appealed to personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to support Mr Yohuno, as his success as the IGP depended on their cooperation.

In addition, he urged Mr Yohuno to ensure that personnel of the GPS uphold professional standards in the discharge of their duty.

The Ga Mantse also commended President John Dramani Mahama for appointing a Ga-Dangme native to the high office of an IGP, describing the decision as a proud moment for the Ga State.

He assured the IGP of the Ga Traditional Council's continued collaboration with the GPS to ensure law and order, not only within the Ga State but across the country.

On his part, Mr Yohuno expressed gratitude to King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II for the warm reception and pledged to work closely with traditional authorities to advance peace and security in the country.

He also humbly requested prayers and spiritual support for himself and his colleagues in uniform.

The visit reinforced the Police Service's commitment to strengthening its relationship with traditional leadership in pursuit of national stability and security.