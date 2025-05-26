Africa: AU Day Observation - Let's Seek Justice for Our Continent ...Pres Mahama Rallies Colleagues

The president, John Dramani Mahama, has rallied his colleague African leaders, civil society, youth groups and members of the diaspora to join hands to seek justice for Africans and persons of African descent for the harrowing experience of slavery inflicted on their forebears.

"For far too long, the legacy of slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism has cast a long shadow on the lives and progress of Africans and people of African descent. These historical injustices have left deep scars," he stated.

President Mahama said this in Accra yesterday in a video message to mark this year's African Union Day.

The observation was on the theme "Justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations".

In the considered view of President Mahama, reparations are not merely about financial compensations only.

"They are about acknowledging the profound and enduring damage inflicted upon our people. They are about confronting the uncomfortable truths of our past and taking concrete steps to rectify these wrongs," he stated.

President Mahama continued: "We seek justice, justice that encompasses a comprehensive range of measures including official and unequivocal apologies from the nations and institutions responsible for perpetuating these historical injustices".

He also wants the crippling debt burdens that continue to stifle economic growth in many African nations - a direct consequence of exploitation and unfair trade practices addressed.

As AU champion for the course of seeking justice for Africans, President Mahama advocated that resources and expertise were provided to empower African nations to achieve sustainable development to participate fully in the global economy.

He wants "stolen artifacts and cultural treasures that rightfully belong to our heritage" returned and investment in educational initiatives to promote a deeper understanding of African history, culture and contributions to the world.

"This is not a simple task. It requires courage, determination, and a unified front. It requires us to engage in meaningful dialogue with those responsible and to advocate tirelessly for our rights.

Meanwhile, a Cadet Youth Parade was organised at the Liberation Circle in Accra to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, the precursor to the AU.

It was held under the theme, "Discipline and loyalty among the youth: Reflect, review, and reset."

The parade brought together cadet troops from O'Reilly Senior High School, educators, military leaders, and community leaders to celebrate unity and renew commitment to youth empowerment across the continent.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, urged a national reassessment of discipline and loyalty among Ghanaian youth, warning that the erosion of these values pose a serious threat to national development and social cohesion.

According to him, discipline and loyalty are not just personal virtues but essential pillars for national development and social cohesion.

Dr Clement Apaak noted that, recent trends indicate a worrying decline in discipline and moral standards among young people citing a 2025 report by Child Online Africa.

He said that African youth were increasingly affected by self-centeredness and disregard for societal norms, fuelled largely by unregulated access to digital content.

The National Cadet Coordinator General, Mr Nicholas Nii Tettey-Amarteifio, underscored the importance of youth engagement in preserving Africa's history.