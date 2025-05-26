Somalia: Landmine Blast Kills One, Injures Two in Central Somalia Amid Ongoing Clashes

Hawaadley, Somalia — A landmine explosion targeted a vehicle carrying local militia officers known as Macawiisley in Hawaadley, a town in the Middle Shabelle region, killing one soldier and injuring two others, local sources confirmed.

The blast, which happened last night, comes amid heavy fighting between Macawiisley militia forces and Al-Shabaab militants in the area. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent days, local forces have retaken key towns across Middle Shabelle and are currently advancing towards Aadan Yabaal district, located approximately 220 kilometers north of the capital, Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab recently captured Aadan Yabaal following intense clashes with government troops. The Macawiisley militia is conducting operations to recapture the strategic district and restore government control.

Macawiisley fighters play a significant role in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab in central Somalia, but attacks like this highlight the persistent security challenges they face.