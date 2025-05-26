Africa Day March Calls for an End to Tyranny

Activists condemn dictatorships, xenophobia and genocide

More than one hundred people gathered at Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, to participate in a solidarity walk for Africa Day. Activists, civil society organisations, trade unions, and immigration organisations joined the march.

Africa Day marks the day the Organisation of African Unity, the precursor to the African Union, was formed.

The event kicked off with song, dance, and speeches at Mary Fitzgerald Square. Led by drummers, they then marched through the streets of Johannesburg, bringing traffic to a halt. Along Queen Elizabeth Bridge, more speeches were made before marchers proceeded to Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

Marchers carried colourful banners showing their support for different struggles, from calling for democracy in Swaziland and peace in Palestine, to the end of coal use in South Africa. The marchers also opposed tyranny in other African countries and celebrated victories of the past, from the fall of colonialism to the defeat of apartheid.

"We are calling for the end to absolute monarchy in Swaziland and an end to dictatorial leaders in Congo, Southern Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and South Sudan. We are rising on this walk to build unity and to share our unique stories as Africans," said General Moyo, one of the march conveners from the organisation Keep Left.

Speakers demanded an end to the "plundering of Africa's minerals". They condemned xenophobia and called for the eradication of colonial borders in Africa.

"Our kids are stateless because of borders, and our people are being harassed because of borders. We should fight against brutal colonial borders to create one Africa," said Rose Roshoa from the Free Basotho Movement.

Roshao said people from Lesotho who work in South Africa as domestic workers and on farms were facing arrests due to struggles with documentation.

Mametlwe Sebei, GIWUSA president, called for unity among African workers in South Africa. He accused the "ruling elites" in the country of inciting xenophobia against African migrants while touting "platitudes about African unity".