Africa Day March Calls for an End to Tyranny

26 May 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Kimberly Mutandiro

Activists condemn dictatorships, xenophobia and genocide

More than one hundred people gathered at Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, to participate in a solidarity walk for Africa Day. Activists, civil society organisations, trade unions, and immigration organisations joined the march.

Africa Day marks the day the Organisation of African Unity, the precursor to the African Union, was formed.

The event kicked off with song, dance, and speeches at Mary Fitzgerald Square. Led by drummers, they then marched through the streets of Johannesburg, bringing traffic to a halt. Along Queen Elizabeth Bridge, more speeches were made before marchers proceeded to Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

Marchers carried colourful banners showing their support for different struggles, from calling for democracy in Swaziland and peace in Palestine, to the end of coal use in South Africa. The marchers also opposed tyranny in other African countries and celebrated victories of the past, from the fall of colonialism to the defeat of apartheid.

"We are calling for the end to absolute monarchy in Swaziland and an end to dictatorial leaders in Congo, Southern Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and South Sudan. We are rising on this walk to build unity and to share our unique stories as Africans," said General Moyo, one of the march conveners from the organisation Keep Left.

Speakers demanded an end to the "plundering of Africa's minerals". They condemned xenophobia and called for the eradication of colonial borders in Africa.

"Our kids are stateless because of borders, and our people are being harassed because of borders. We should fight against brutal colonial borders to create one Africa," said Rose Roshoa from the Free Basotho Movement.

Roshao said people from Lesotho who work in South Africa as domestic workers and on farms were facing arrests due to struggles with documentation.

Mametlwe Sebei, GIWUSA president, called for unity among African workers in South Africa. He accused the "ruling elites" in the country of inciting xenophobia against African migrants while touting "platitudes about African unity".

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.