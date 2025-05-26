Ghana: Police Nabs Another Suspect in Aflao Momo Vendor Murder

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested an additional suspect in connection with the robbery and murder of mobile money vendor, Christopher Ahordor, in Aflao on April 28, 2025.

A press release, signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Felix Danku, Public Relations Officer, said the suspect, Happy Sewordor, 65, is believed to be the father of Michael Sewornu, who was earlier arrested and remanded in connection with the case.

"The Police retrieved four single-barrel cap guns, one locally made pistol, fourteen AAA and one BB empty cartridges, a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and some illicit drugs also suspected to be Tramadol from his room," it stated.

Investigations also revealed that Sewordor collected the items from a house in Aflao, allegedly owned by his son, Michael Sewornu.

On May 21, 2025, Sewordor was arraigned and remanded into prison custody to assist with investigations.

He is to reappear in court on June 16, 2025.

On May 12, 2025, the Police Anti-Armed Robbery Unit at CID Headquarters, Accra, arrested three additional suspects: Hadi Sulley, 22; Ewe Abraham; and Eric Dordzinu, 25.

They were handed over to the Volta Regional Police Command on May 14, 2025, for further investigations.

All three were arraigned on May 19, 2025, and remanded into police custody, expected to reappear on June 16, 2025.

Meanwhile, previously, arrested suspects Korku Agboada, Utsuku Onyeso, and Michael Sewornu were arraigned on May 14, 2025, and remanded into prison custody.

Their case was adjourned to June 16, 2025.

Another suspect, Atsu Agbagla, was granted police enquiry bail to assist with investigations.

The Regional Police Command commended the public for its support in combating crime and reiterated its commitment to ensuring security in the region.--GNA