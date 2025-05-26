Zimbabwe: Pair Arrested for Possession of 22kgs Dagga, Cough Syrups

26 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE in Manicaland province have busted two drug dealers, who were found in possession of 22 kilogramme of dagga and other substances stashed in their car.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident that occurred last Thursday along the Harare-Mutare highway.

"On May 22, 2025, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Manicaland intercepted a Toyota Wish vehicle and arrested the driver, Erick Manyangadze (42) and passenger, Susan Mutasa (42) in connection with unlawful possession of 22 kilogrammes of skunky dagga and unregistered medicines comprising Broncleer Cough Syrup and Benylin Cough Syrup," said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Masvingo arrested Lazarous Mada (54) at Musendo village, Gutu last Saturday in connection with unlawful possession of dagga.

