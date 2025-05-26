Nigeria: Zaaki Azzay Debunks Rumors of Being Wanted By Police, Vows Legal Action Against Defamation

Veteran Nigerian musician, Zaaki Azzay, has strongly denied reports making rounds on social media that he is on the run or has been declared wanted by the police in connection with a financial misconduct case.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the iconic artist described the allegations as "fake and misleading," stressing that he was not in Lagos at the time the alleged incident occurred and has not received any police invitation or arrest warrant.

"My attention has been drawn to the fake and misleading news circulating on social media and in some media houses about me, Ruggedman, and Sunny Neji being at large over union issues," Zaaki said in a video statement.

Clarifying the situation, he explained that the matter in question concerns the removal of a former Performing Musicians Employers' Association of Nigeria (PMAN) president, which he insists followed constitutional procedures.

"The issues we have are related to union matters and the removal of our former PMAN President for actions that were not in line with our constitution," he said.

Zaaki also issued a stern warning to those behind the false reports, stating his intention to uncover the source and take appropriate action.

"I am making this video to warn those spreading this fake news to desist. Investigations are already ongoing to determine who is responsible," he stated. "The only thing I have is my name and integrity--I will not let this slide."

The singer added that he is prepared to pursue legal action against any individual or media outlet found to be complicit in the defamation campaign.

"I will sue any person or organization found to be enabling the spread of this defamatory and misleading information about me," Zaaki declared.

The musician's statement has drawn support from fans and industry colleagues, many of whom have called for responsible journalism and caution against the spread of unverified information.