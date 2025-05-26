Egypt to Deepen U.S. Energy Partnerships

26 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi affirmed on Monday, May 26, 2025 the country's readiness to expand partnerships with US energy firms to support their growth across Africa. Speaking at the Egypt-US Policy Leaders Forum 2025, he highlighted Egypt's strategic ties with 57 international oil companies and described the nation as a gateway to the continent.

Badawi emphasized Egypt's advanced oil, gas, and mining infrastructure and the ministry's focus on adding value to resources amid a shift towards renewable energy, freeing fossil fuels for high-value industries. He stressed the importance of skilled human resources and ongoing environmental efforts to reduce emissions.

Apache CEO John Christmann praised Egypt's sector reforms and support for foreign partners, noting significant discoveries and promising gas potential in the Western Desert.

