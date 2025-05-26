Egypt: Somali Amb. Praises Egypt's Support for His Country

26 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Somalia's Ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the Arab League Ali Abdi Aware thanked on Monday, May 26, 2025 Egypt for its relentless efforts, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to support his country amid the challenges it is facing.

This came in a statement issued following the Somali diplomat's participation in a ceremony organized by the Foreign Ministry to celebrate Africa Day.

He hailed statements issued by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty during the ceremony, in which he stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to support Somalia, promote its national institutions and enable the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) to carry out its task.

He praised Egypt's pioneering role in pushing forward the development process in African countries after President Sisi assumed the presidency of the AUDA-NEPAD Steering Committee, praising his tireless efforts to support reconstruction and development efforts in the continent.

