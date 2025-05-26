Kenya: 'No Danger of Losing CHAN,' Mvurya Assures Amid Fears Over Kenya Readiness to Co-Host Competition

26 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has dismissed concerns that Kenya is not ready to host the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in August this year.

The CS says the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have already given Kenya the thumbs up and everything is a go.

"I have seen in some of the social media, people saying that Kenya is not ready to host CHAN. I want to say that I had a meeting with team from Caf on Friday because it is normal for them to do inspections, until the final day in July. In the discussions and in the report, Kenya is ready to host CHAN," Mvurya said.

His response comes amidst lingering fears over the country's readiness to co-host the continental event, with regards to the pitches to be used.

Works continue at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium, which have been designated as the two venues that Kenya will use to co-host the tournament.

Just over two months to the opening ceremony on August, these fears have gone on the overdrive with reports that the continental governing body have given a negative assessment of the quality of grass used on the two pitches.

According to unconfirmed reports, Caf inspectors said that the grass is of low quality and not in compliance with world standards.

The reports sparked a furor across social media, many comments castigating the government for their ineptitude in preparing the pitches in time.

However, Mvurya says everything is progressing as per schedule and asked Kenyans to ignore any reports to the contrary.

"Therefore, any reports...social media or otherwise...should be ignored. We have invested a lot of money in our infrastructure in Kasarani and Nyayo. We have already Ksh 1.6 billion hosting fee and therefore all the other processes are normal processes to ensure that we are in tandem with the process of hosting CHAN," he said.

Kenya is to co-host the competition -- traditionally featuring players from local leagues -- alongside neighbours Tanzania and Uganda.

It was initially scheduled for February this year but was postponed to August due to the unreadiness of the pitches.

Amid the fears, Mvurya further said the national team will soon kickstart preparations towards the tournament.

"In fact, what I would be embarking on in the next few weeks is to prepare Harambee Stars to make sure that they win the trophy," the CS concluded.

The national team face Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola and Zambia in Group A.

