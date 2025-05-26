Ethiopia: Over Five Killed in Bus Attack in Gambella - Residents Attribute Assault to Murle Militants From South Sudan

Addis Abeba — At least five people were killed and several others injured in an armed attack on a passenger bus in Ethiopia's Gambella Region on Sunday, 25 May 2025. The bus, which was carrying 47 passengers from Dimma district to Pinyudo town in Gog district, came under gunfire in what residents say was a cross-border assault by suspected "Murle fighters" from South Sudan.

A resident who requested anonymity for security reasons said the attackers--allegedly "Murle fighters"--opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the immediate death of five individuals. The source added that "children and women were among the victims" and described the incident as "horrific."

According to the same resident, funeral ceremonies for those killed were held later that day in Dimma woreda.

Another resident confirmed the attack and explained that "the gunfire began before the bus left Dimma district." The source added that "the driver was killed on the spot" and claimed that "a total of seven people, including passengers, lost their lives." He also stated that many of the injured were transported to Gambella General Hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

The resident further said the area has seen repeated incidents of violence, allegedly involving "Murle fighters crossing from South Sudan," and called for urgent action by both governments, saying "people continue to lose their lives at different times."

The same source noted that federal and regional security forces are currently stationed in the area.

The Gambella Police Commission also confirmed the incident, reporting that the attack occurred around 7:00 a.m. on 25 May 2025. In a statement, the Commission said that a Suzuki public transport bus with license plate code 3-01170 GAM was carrying 39 passengers when it came under gunfire "from Sudanese Murle militants."

The police said that, as a result, five people, including the driver, were killed, while seven others sustained "serious and minor injuries."

The attack comes days after senior military officials from Ethiopia and South Sudan reiterated their commitment to joint security efforts along their shared border, targeting what they described as "illegal elements," including contraband networks. The agreement was reached during a bilateral consultation forum held in Pagak, a border area between Ethiopia's Gambella Region and South Sudan.

During the forum, Lieutenant General Zewdu Belay, Chief of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) Central Command, stated that ongoing efforts aim to "strengthen peace and security" in the border areas.