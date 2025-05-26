Nigeria: FG to Commission Three New Cancer Centres

Mr Pate said the centres will serve nearly 2,000 oncology patients and 350,000 diagnostic clients annually

The federal government has announced the completion of three new cancer centres as part of efforts to expand cancer care access nationwide.

The facilities, located at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Nsukka; and University of Benin Teaching Hospital, are set to be commissioned on 29 May.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Pate noted these centres form the first phase of what is projected to be the largest chain of oncology and diagnostic centres in West Africa.

He said the centres will serve nearly 2,000 oncology patients and 350,000 diagnostic clients annually.

He noted that it is also expected to train up to 500 clinicians over three years.

Mr Pate explained that key institutional staff are currently undergoing training before the centres' full operational launch.

The coordinating minister added that the government has not disclosed when the remaining seven cancer centres in the planned 10-centre network will be completed.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death globally.

In Nigeria, late diagnosis and high treatment costs continue to worsen outcomes for thousands of patients, especially in underserved regions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Health experts have consistently called for more investment in infrastructure, subsidised care, and local capacity development to improve survival rates.

Mr Pate assured that this new development is taking steps toward building a sustainable framework for cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment, across all income groups.

Support for disadvantaged patients

To address cost barriers that often prevent timely cancer diagnosis and treatment, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced a cost-sharing scheme.

According to Mr Pate, the programme provides up to N400,000 in financial support for eligible disadvantaged patients undergoing radiotherapy.

"This initiative will significantly reduce the financial burden of cancer care and increase access to treatment.

"Under the compassionate leadership of Mr President and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are removing both supply and demand obstacles to affordable and qualitative cancer care in Nigeria," he said.