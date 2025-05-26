Nigeria: 'Tinubu Best Man to Lead Nigeria in These Difficult Times'

25 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Convener and Chairperson of Asiwaju Renewed Hope Agenda, ARH, Kemi Olokode-Ayelabola, has said President Bola Tinubu is the best person to lead Nigeria in these difficult times.

Olokode-Ayelabola expressed optimism that the Tinubu's administration would build on its initial successes by addressing issues of security, unemployment and economic stability.

She said this while congratulating Tinubu on the occasion of his two-year anniversary in office.

She said: "This remarkable milestone marks an era of leadership that has made our country to attain many triumphs under President Tinubu's administration.

"President Tinubu's two years in office has been marked by a dedicated pursuit of policies aimed at revitalising our economy and improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.

"His steadfast commitment to infrastructure development, healthcare improvement, and educational advancement is commendable and provides a solid foundation for the future prosperity of our nation.

"In these challenging times, Nigeria requires a leader with vision, resilience, and a deep understanding of our diverse cultural and socio-economic landscape. President Tinubu has shown that he possesses these qualities. His inclusive approach and dedication to uplifting every segment of our society are what Nigeria needs to achieve sustained growth and development, the emanating challenges notwithstanding.

