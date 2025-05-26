Nigeria: After 5 Years Nigerian Journalist Timothy Returns With New Single 'Perfect Guest'

Five years after the release of his debut track Beautiful Africa, Nigerian journalist and media entrepreneur Ejoh Timothy, popularly known as K-two, is back with a brand-new single titled Perfect Guest.

A native of Ughoton in Delta State and a graduate of Theatre Arts from Delta State University (DELSU), Timothy is the co-owner of K2 Ejoh NIG LTD and currently reports for Real Time Media.

Speaking about his latest release, Timothy described Perfect Guest as a soulful tribute to the elegance and magnetism of African women.

"Perfect Guest is a captivating song that highlights the allure of a beautiful African woman," he said. "It celebrates the qualities that make her an ideal partner--her charm, authenticity, and ability to fulfill the desires of a discerning man. The track is woven with themes of romance and admiration."

Reflecting on his earlier single, Beautiful Africa, Timothy noted that it was both a celebration of the continent's richness and a call to action on environmental concerns.

> "Beautiful Africa is a poignant piece that honors the continent's natural beauty and vibrant cultures, while also addressing the environmental challenges we face. It emphasizes Africa's potential for greatness and the urgent need for essential infrastructure and sustainable development," he explained.

Timothy first ventured into music with Beautiful Africa in 2020, which was made available on Amazon and other digital platforms. Now, Perfect Guest is streaming on Spotify and other major music outlets, both in Nigeria and internationally.

When asked about the inspiration behind the new single, he shared a personal story:

> "At the time, I was feeling lonely and craving companionship. Then I met someone who seemed to perfectly embody that longing--she wore traditional African attire, and her beauty and poise captivated me instantly. That moment sparked the song."

With Perfect Guest, Timothy once again blends heartfelt storytelling with a deep appreciation for African identity, offering listeners a fresh, emotional journey through music.