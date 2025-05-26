Africa: Victor Chime Bags Leadtimes Africa Magazine Businessman of the Year Award

25 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of VMC Global Group of Companies, Enugu, Dr. Victor Azubuike Chime, has won Leadtimes Africa Magazine Businessman of the Year Award for 2025.

The conferment which took place at University of Lagos Guest House yesterday, was premised upon Chime's achievements in various business sectors of the economy, both within and outside the country.

According to Leadtime's management, Chief Chime has succeeded in his foray into entertainment/music, education, oil and gas, media, communication/telecommunication, transportation/haulage, sports, manufacturing, forex and other sectors.

"It has also been observed that your unwavering philanthropic gesture and strive at sponsoring different talented upcoming youths in various businesses taking them off the street, is second to none and which has recorded a lot of successes in different industries, especially in the entertainment industry. Also, your well-supported skill acquisition and business trainings have also yielded much success. All these feats have culminated in the feasible growth and development of the country and humanity as a whole.

"Your selfless service to mankind in which you have been carrying other people both young and old along, by providing job and self-reliant business opportunities to the teeming population of Nigerians across the six geo-political zones as well as your international business dealings need to be applauded. Hence, this exceptional award after much consideration as our Leadtimes Africa Businessman of the year 2025.

"It is on record that since the inception of Leadtimes Africa Magazine, prominent Nigerian businessmen and women have bagged the honour.

Speaking in response to the award given to him, Chime commended the management and staff of Leadtimes Magazine for considering him worthy of the award, saying such honour would propel him to do more to put smiles on the faces of people

Also speaking at the end of the ceremony, Mr Christian Chime congratulated Dr. Azubuike for bagging Leadtimes Magazines Businessman of the Year Award and his induction with several dignitaries in attendance from both Nigeria and overseas.

