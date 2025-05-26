Nigeria: I Can't Date a Virgin - Doyin David

Reality TV star Doyin David made waves with her no-holds-barred appearance on Thanks For Coming, the new dating-themed talk show hosted by Grand Prince Ita. From relationship standards to personal values, Doyin didn't shy away from controversy , especially with one statement that's got everyone talking.

"I can't date a virgin. It's not possible," she said matter-of-factly, igniting immediate reactions online. The comment came during a candid conversation about love, intimacy, and navigating the complexities of modern dating in Nigeria.

Doyin, known for her straight-talking style since her time on Big Brother Naija, also acknowledged the effect she tends to have on people. "I make most people nervous, so I'm not surprised you are nervous," she told the host with a confident grin.

When asked about her current dating life, she admitted things have been quiet. "It's been a minute, to be honest. A couple of months ago. Dating in Nigeria these days is extreme sports. It's hectic."

Despite her strong opinions, Doyin revealed a softer side, expressing that she's willing to be vulnerable for the right person. "I will be submissive for the right man," she said. Her relationship green flags? "Do I feel like you listen to me? When I complain about something, do you make changes? That's it for me."

She also criticized the tendency of men to immediately sexualize women. "Most times when a guy meets a girl, it's very easy for them to sexualize her. What's sex going to look like with this person , without getting to know the person. Sex is important to me, but I'm a whole human being outside of my vagina."