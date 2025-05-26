Nigeria: Why Criticism Is Essential - Babatunde Aderinoye

Actor and filmmaker Babatunde Aderinoye has opened up about his journey in the Nigerian film industry, stressing the importance of criticism--both giving and receiving it--in personal and professional growth.

In an interview with Potpourri, Aderinoye spoke about how, despite his passion and dedication, the road to success hasn't always been easy. He revealed that there were numerous times when he felt like giving up, but criticism, whether from others or himself, ultimately pushed him forward.

"Plenty of times!" Aderinoye said when asked if he ever considered walking away from the industry. "The thing is, when you're passionate about something, it's usually like a spirit. When you see someone doing it and doing it well, you get motivated.

But Aderinoye's commitment to his craft is grounded in his understanding of feedback. He believes that constructive criticism is essential to growth, something that some of his peers often overlook. "In life, you need to be criticized," he said. "Where some people get it wrong is when they are not constructive with their criticism. I cannot just tell you your mistake without telling you where to improve.It's not just about telling people their mistakes, but also telling them what to do to get better", he said